MUMBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened on Tuesday, tracking a fall in its Asian peers and hurt by strong dollar demand from local oil companies.

The rupee was at 83.54 against the U.S. dollar as of 09:55 a.m. IST, lower by 0.1% compared with its close of 83.4375 in the previous session.

A rise in US bond yields hurt Asian currencies on Tuesday with the Chinese yuan dropping to its lowest since November and the Korean won falling 0.4% to lead losses.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since May on Monday on heightened odds of a second U.S. presidential term for Donald Trump.

"There are strong bids (on USD/INR) from oil companies and then you have the weakness in Asian currencies... both factors should keep the rupee under pressure but the RBI may step in to supply near 83.60," a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

Traders expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene to prevent the rupee from falling to the record low of 83.6650 hit last month.

"We maintain our reasonably constructive view on INR ... (and) continue to expect the RBI to remain active to curb FX volatility moving forward," MUFG Bank said in a note, projecting that the rupee will gain to 83 by the end of 2024.

Investors now await remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and US job openings data, both due later in the day, for cues on the future U.S. policy rate path.

Interest rate futures currently indicate 65% odds of a rate cut in September, according to CME's FedWatch tool. (Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )