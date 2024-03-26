MUMBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank likely sold U.S. dollars on Tuesday to limit depreciation in the local unit after it fell to a record low on Friday, five traders told Reuters.

The rupee was at 83.3225 against the dollar as of 09:45 a.m. IST, up 0.1% compared with its close at 83.4250 on Friday. The rupee fell to its record low of 83.43 in the closing minutes of the session on Friday.

Indian markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday.

In light of the intervention, 83.35-83.40 should now serve as a "strong support zone" for the rupee, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

Most of the rupee's Asian peers ticked up on Tuesday, with the offshore Chinese yuan up nearly 0.1% at 7.24.

