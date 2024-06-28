TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that the authorities were "deeply concerned" about the impact of "rapid and one-sided" foreign exchange moves on the economy, as the yen declined to 38-year lows past 161 per dollar.

Speaking at a regular press conference, Suzuki said authorities would respond appropriately to excessive currency moves and that confidence in the Japanese currency is maintained.

The yen fell to its weakest since 1986 at 161.155 per dollar on Friday morning, with neither an overnight drop in U.S. yields nor data showing solid consumer price gains in Tokyo arresting the downward slide in Japan's currency. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing)