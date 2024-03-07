By Ying Xian Wong

Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged as widely expected, saying its monetary policy stance remains supportive of the economy.

Bank Negara Malaysia on Thursday maintained its overnight policy rate at 3.00%, extending a run of pauses stretching back to May last year. The decision was expected by seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The current OPR level "is consistent with the current assessment of the inflation and growth prospects," Bank Negara said.

Economists had largely anticipated the decision, which comes against a backdrop of moderating inflation and currency headwinds. The ringgit weakened considerably against the dollar in recent months, prompting verbal intervention from the central bank.

"The ringgit is currently undervalued, given Malaysia's economic fundamentals and growth prospects," the bank said.

