June 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 160.420 160.79 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3582 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.550 32.554 +0.01 Korean won 1389.100 1388.7 -0.03 Baht 36.940 36.92 -0.05 Peso 58.875 58.9 +0.04 Rupiah 16420.000 16400 -0.12 Rupee 83.570 83.57 0.00 Ringgit 4.718 4.71 -0.17 Yuan 7.268 7.2667 -0.02 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 160.420 141.060 -12.07 Sing dlr 1.357 1.319 -2.81 Taiwan dlr 32.550 30.735 -5.58 Korean won 1389.100 1288.000 -7.28 Baht 36.940 34.165 -7.51 Peso 58.875 55.388 -5.92 Rupiah 16420.000 15395.00 -6.24 0 Rupee 83.570 83.208 -0.43 Ringgit 4.718 4.590 -2.71 Yuan 7.268 7.098 -2.35 (Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru)