       June 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
                                          
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   160.420       160.79   +0.23
  Sing dlr    1.357         1.3582   +0.07
  Taiwan dlr  32.550        32.554   +0.01
  Korean won  1389.100      1388.7   -0.03
  Baht        36.940         36.92   -0.05
  Peso        58.875          58.9   +0.04
  Rupiah      16420.000      16400   -0.12
  Rupee       83.570         83.57    0.00
  Ringgit     4.718           4.71   -0.17
  Yuan        7.268         7.2667   -0.02
                                          
 Change so                                
 far in 2024                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2023     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   160.420      141.060  -12.07
  Sing dlr    1.357          1.319   -2.81
  Taiwan dlr  32.550        30.735   -5.58
  Korean won  1389.100    1288.000   -7.28
  Baht        36.940        34.165   -7.51
  Peso        58.875        55.388   -5.92
  Rupiah      16420.000   15395.00   -6.24
                                 0  
  Rupee       83.570        83.208   -0.43
  Ringgit     4.718          4.590   -2.71
  Yuan        7.268          7.098   -2.35
 
    
    
    
    
  

    
