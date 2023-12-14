Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar's slide against rival currencies continued.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England echoed the Federal Reserve's sentiments about a benign outlook for inflation and kept rates steady as central banks' rate-hiking era looked set to end.

The cost of imported goods fell 0.4% to mark the second decline in a row, contributing to a slowdown in U.S. inflation more broadly.

Uranium prices have risen to nearly 16-year highs, as miners struggle to increase production of the nuclear fuel even as more plants come back online worldwide.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-23 1736ET