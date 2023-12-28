Producers of metals and other raw materials fell, but remained near all-time highs, as the dollar recouped some of its recent losses.

The dollar snapped a five-session losing streak, but remained near multiyear lows.

Mixed economic data spurred expectations of a series of 2024 rate cuts. Initial jobless claims rose by 12,000 to 218,000 in the week ended Dec. 23, the U.S. Labor Department said.

Chilean lithium miner SQM has struck a deal with state-run miner Codelco to jointly produce the key energy-transition metal that abounds in the country's desert salt flats.

