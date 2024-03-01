Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar weakened against rivals on sanguine views of the rate and inflation outlooks.

In one good sign for inflation trends, the European Union's statistics agency said consumer prices in 20 eurozone countries were 2.6% higher than a year earlier, easing from 2.8% in January.

"Two speakers from the FOMC on either side of the monetary-policy divide, a hawk and a dove suggested they see rate cuts coming," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"That helped the market...the FOMC came out in full force, and suggested there wouldn't be any rate cuts this year. A couple of well-established economists come out and said they do not see rate cuts this year," said Krosby.

03-01-24 1753ET