Producers of metals and other raw materials fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the dollar weakened against rivals.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to movements in the greenback, rose 0.5% to $2011.80 an ounce, the higehst close since midMay.

Fears that the Chinese economy was entering a major slump were mitigated by a relatively strong reading from the factory sector.

Industrial profits in China rose 2.7% from a year earlier in October, marking the third month of on-year increase, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

