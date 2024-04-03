Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell drove down the value of the dollar, buoying commodity prices.

Powell indicated that recent stronger-than-anticipated data would not derail the central bank's plans to cut rates later in the year. Gold futures rose 1.3% to $2,312.50 per troy ounce, an all-time high. Rate-sensitive sectors such as materials had sold off in recent weeks as the dollar rose on fears of delayed rate cuts.

American private employers added 184,000 new jobs in March, the biggest jump in hiring since July, paycheck company ADP said.

04-03-24