Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after a surprisingly strong February jobs growth.

U.S. employers added 275,000 people to payrolls in February, eclipsing the 198,000 targeted, on average, by Wall Street economists.

Gold futures closed at all-time highs, rising 1% to $2178.60 an ounce, as the dollar weakened against rivals.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-24 1747ET