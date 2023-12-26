Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar remained near its lows of the year against a basket of other currencies.

A dramatic plunge in the relative value of the greenback, based on the Federal Reserve's pivot to a rate-cutting stance, has driven up the price of dollar-denominated commodities.

Precious metals, which are particularly sensitive to moves in the dollar, are hovering near record highs. On Tuesday, gold futures rose 0.1% to $2058.20 an ounce in New York, the second highest close in history.

