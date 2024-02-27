By Ying Xian Wong

Malaysia's central bank said the ringgit is currently undervalued, the second time in as many weeks that authorities have tried to jawbone the currency stronger.

"The ringgit is undervalued," Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said Tuesday in a statement. With Malaysia's robust economic fundamentals and promising prospects, "the ringgit ought to be traded higher," he said.

Bank Negara Malaysia has intensified its efforts to engage with government-linked investment companies, government-linked corporations, corporations and investors "to encourage continuous inflows to the foreign exchange market," he added.

The ringgit has weakened against the dollar in recent months with the dollar/ringgit pair last week hitting 4.80, its highest level since the Asian financial crisis in 1998. The pair was flat for the day at 4.7790, taking its year-to-date gain to 4.0% and 12-month gain to 6.66%.

This marked the second time Bank Negara has commented on the ringgit's movement, following its an initial statement last Tuesday when it defended the ringgit and said its weakness was due to external factors.

