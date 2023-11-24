At 0644 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7700 against the dollar, 0.3% stronger than its previous close.
The dollar last traded around 0.03% weaker against a basket of global currencies.
South Africa's central bank stuck to its previous hawkish tone on Thursday as it kept its main lending rate unchanged for the third meeting in a row, boosting the rand, despite inflation quickening in October.
Next week investors will turn their attention to supply-side inflation when producer price index data is released.
South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally stronger in early deals, with the yield down 0.5 basis point at 10.120%.
(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)