US SEC proposes to update definition of 'qualifying' VC funds

February 14, 2024 at 03:38 pm EST

(Reuters) - Wall Street's top watchdog on Wednesday proposed new rules that would raise the dollar-threshold for venture capital funds to be covered by a principal statute regulating investment funds.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said this was called for under a 2018 congressional mandate, which called for adjustments for inflation every five years. (Reporting by Douglas Gillison)