WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Saturday condemned a missile attack on a Druze village in northern Israel, calling the strike, which killed 11 people, including children, on a soccer pitch "horrific."

Israeli authorities blamed Hezbollah for the attack and vowed to respond against the Iran-backed Lebanese group, though Hezbollah denied any responsibility.

"Our support for Israel's security is iron-clad and unwavering against all Iranian backed terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hezbollah," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

