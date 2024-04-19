By Kosaku Narioka

Stock markets in Asia fell while safe-haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc strengthened sharply following an ABC News report that Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran.

The Nikkei Stock Average was recently 3.0% lower at 36928.67. The dollar fell to as low as 153.97 yen from the day's high of Y154.67. The euro dropped to as low as 0.9618 franc from CHF0.9722.

Singapore's stock benchmark FTSE Straits Times Index reversed earlier gains and was recently down 0.4% at 3174.00. South Korea's Kospi extended losses and was last down 2.7% at 2563.29.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were up 3.0% at $89.73 per barrel, reversing earlier losses.

