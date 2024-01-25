Average price of new Tokyo apartment jumps in 2023, sets record

TOKYO (Reuters) - The price of new apartments in Tokyo leapt to a record 114.8 million yen ($777,093) in 2023, pushed up by rising labour and construction costs as well as an influx of foreign investors on back of the yen's slide to a multi-decade low.

The average price of newly built apartments in Japan's capital rose 39.4% from the previous year, the Real Estate Economic Institute said on Thursday. ($1 = 147.7300 yen) (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Christopher Cushing)