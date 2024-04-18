WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The yen's recent declines are "quite significant" and largely reflects the interest-rate differential between Japan and the United States, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

"Japanese authorities are committed to a flexible exchange-rate regime, which allows the exchange rate to act as a shock absorber and support the monetary policy objective of price stability, as well as help maintain an external position that is in line with fundamentals," Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific department, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)