Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly as the dollar rose against rivals.

The yen weakened after a devastating earthquake in Japan.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to moves in foreign-exchange markets, remained near all-time highs, closing marginally higher at $2064.40 an ounce. Economic data was mixed.

An indicator of goods trade flows developed by The Wall Street Journal and published Tuesday points to a 1.6% decrease from September, adjusted for the seasonal ups and downs of exports of goods between countries.

Spending on construction projects rose 0.4% in November to $2.04 trillion, the Commerce Department reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-24 1717ET