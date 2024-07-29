SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against
the dollar on Monday, after posting its best week since December
last week, as investors grew cautious ahead of a busy week of
global central bank interest rate decisions and a key Politburo
meeting.
Some signs of renewed tensions in the Middle East also
supported safe-haven demand for the Japanese yen and pressured
the yuan.
Markets are anxiously awaiting central bank decisions in
Japan and the U.S. on Wednesday and official comments on the
trajectory of monetary policy.
Also on investors radar, the Politburo, China's top
decision-making body, will meet in coming days. It is expected
to shed some light on China's near-term policy measures
following reform plans laid out at the third plenum two weeks
ago.
The yuan strengthened 0.27% against the greenback last week,
thanks largely to a sharp bounce in Japanese yen.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the yen's strength
underpinned the Chinese yuan, which also serves as a popular
funding currency in Asia due to its relatively low yields versus
other major economies.
"There may be a bit more room to unwind positioning,
depending on macro data and global equity risk in the coming
week, but we do not think the underlying direction has changed,
and neither, does it appear do policy authorities in China,"
they said in a note.
"We continue to think that a gradual pace of offshore yuan
depreciation will extend and such unwinds provide opportunities
to reset the offshore yuan funding structures and the
dollar-yuan pair upside hedges as the U.S. election and tariff
talk gets closer."
At 0245 GMT, the yuan traded at 7.2537 to the
dollar, compared with the previous close of 7.2502.
The yuan is down 2.1% to the greenback so far this year. It
has been under pressure since early 2023 as domestic woes around
a weak property sector, anaemic consumption and falling yields
have driven capital flows out of yuan, while foreign investors
have kept away from China's struggling stock market.
Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan
is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1316 per dollar and 1,206
pips firmer than a Reuters' estimate.
The offshore yuan traded at 7.2599 yuan per dollar,
up about 0.04% in Asian trade.
Separately, market participants will watch for China's July
manufacturing data due on Wednesday to gauge the health of the
broad economy.
China surprised markets twice last week by lowering a string
of key interest rates and conducting an unscheduled lending
operation, suggesting authorities are trying to provide heavier
monetary stimulus to prop up the economy.
"Looking ahead, we expect the PBOC to deliver another
10-basis-point cut in the seven-day open market operation rate
in Q4, as economic fundamentals remain on fragile footing,"
analysts at Barclays said in a note.
Key onshore vs offshore levels:
* Overnight dollar/yuan swap onshore -10.90 pips vs.
offshore
-10.90
* Three-month SHIBOR 1.9 % vs. 3-month CNH HIBOR
3.1 %
LEVELS AT 0245 GMT
INSTRUMENT CURRENT UP/DOWN(-) % CHANGE DAY'S HIGH DAY'S
vs USD VS. PREVIOUS YR-TO-DATE LOW
CLOSE %
Spot yuan 7.2537 -0.03 -2.1 7.2503 7.2549