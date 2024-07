TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities stand ready to take all possible measures in the currency market as excessively volatile moves are undesirable, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Hayashi declined to comment on whether Japan intervened in the currency market to prop up the yen. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)