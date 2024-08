TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan confirmed on Wednesday that it conducted a record single-day yen-buying intervention in April, selling 5.92 trillion yen worth of dollars in a fight against speculators pushing down the yen at that time.

Quarterly data from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed that Japan spent a record 5.92 trillion yen on a single-day yen-buying intervention on April 29 and further 3.87 trillion yen on May 1. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Sandra Maler)