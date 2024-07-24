TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japan's factory activity contracted slightly in July as output and new orders fell and firms remained under pressure from higher prices, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

But the expansion in the service sector helped overall activity in Japan's private sector return to growth in July, the survey found.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to 49.2 in July from 50.0 in June.

The index fell below the 50.0 threshold separating growth from contraction on a monthly basis for the first time in three months.

"Service providers led the expansion and saw activity growth hit a three-month high, while manufacturers saw a renewed reduction in output that was nonetheless only marginal," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiled the survey.

The key subindex of output contracted slightly in July, reversing from its expansion in June and new orders also fell to the weakest level since February, the survey showed.

Manufacturers remained pressured as input cost inflation intensified to the highest level since April 2023, while output prices eased to a four-month low, it found.

Japan's wholesale inflation accelerated last month as the yen's declines pushed up the cost of raw material imports.

The Japanese currency sank to a 38-year low against the U.S. dollar earlier this month. The yen's recent decline could put upward pressure on import costs.

Service sector activity rebounded in July from the previous month with a solid gain in new business.

The au Jibun Bank flash services PMI rose to 53.9 in July, the highest in three months, swinging from 49.4 in June.

The sector's outstanding bushiness climbed to the highest since March, suggesting there was pressure on capacity.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan composite PMI, which combines both manufacturing and service sector activity, rose to 52.6 in July from 49.7 in June. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sam Holmes)