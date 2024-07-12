BOJ LIKELY CONDUCTED RATE CHECKS IN EURO/YEN – NIKKEI
NZD / JPY
Exchange rates
NZDJPY
|Delayed 08:29:40 2024-07-11 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|96.69 JPY
|+0.24%
|-2.18%
|+8.33%
|02:14am
|RE
|Jul. 11
|Sterling hits four-month high; dollar falters ahead of US inflation test
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|204.9 JPY
|+0.18%
|-0.53%
|-
|172.4 JPY
|+0.19%
|-1.07%
|-
|158.6 JPY
|+0.22%
|-1.33%
|-
|116.4 JPY
|+0.19%
|-1.24%
|-
|107.3 JPY
|+0.17%
|-1.11%
|-
|96.56 JPY
|+0.10%
|-2.29%
|-
|1.907 JPY
|-1.50%
|-0.96%
|-
|1.087 USD
|-0.03%
|+0.29%
|-
