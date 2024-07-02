BOJ TO TRIM MONTHLY JGB BUYING TO 4.65 TRLN YEN IN 1ST YEAR, 3.55 TRLN YEN IN 2ND YEAR VS CURRENT 6 TRLN YEN, REUTERS SURVEY SHOWS
NZD / JPY
Exchange rates
NZDJPY
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|97.87 JPY
|-0.07%
|+0.22%
|+9.71%
|BOJ TO TRIM MONTHLY JGB BUYING TO 4.65 TRLN YEN IN 1ST YEAR, 3.5…
|Financials lift Japanese shares on rate-hike speculation
|204.2 JPY
|-0.01%
|+0.83%
|-
|173.5 JPY
|+0.04%
|+1.44%
|-
|161.6 JPY
|+0.08%
|+1.21%
|-
|117.5 JPY
|-0.01%
|+0.56%
|-
|107.3 JPY
|-0.12%
|+1.18%
|-
|97.86 JPY
|-0.08%
|+0.23%
|-
|1.936 JPY
|+0.01%
|+1.12%
|-
Japanese Yen Forecasts Cut at Goldman Sachs On US Dollar and BoJ Views
