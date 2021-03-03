Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar (NZD/USD)       

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Central banks prepared to risk higher inflation, RBNZ's Orr

03/03/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, March 4 (Reuters) - Central banks globally are prepared to over-shoot inflation targets as they battle rapidly falling prices and a dislocation in labour markets, New Zealand's Central Bank Governor said on Thursday.

Treasury yields have risen recently on concerns that government spending globally to support economies could push inflation above central bank targets more quickly than expected.

However, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr said the world is no longer focused on the fear of returning to the problems of high inflation that led central banks to under achieve on their inflation targets for so long.

"The single biggest challenge in the world at the moment is rapidly falling prices, deflation and dislocation in the labour markets," Orr said at the New Zealand Economic Forum in the University of Waikato.

"Every central bank is talking about risking over-shooting inflation targets so at least on average they are broadly right, because at the moment they are all well undershot," he added.

Orr said there was nervousness in the market about whether U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief stimulus package announced was "about 12 months behind the game".

He said RBNZ was is in a "sound position" to continue to meet its mandate amid the economic shocks from COVID-19, adding that stimulatory monetary conditions were still needed to meet its targets.

The RBNZ kept rates unchanged last week, and said the settings would be maintained for a prolonged period.

The government last week tasked the RBNZ to help calm a red-hot property market.

"We will be looking at how far the prices are from some sense of fair value, what that may mean to financial vulnerability and what our instruments can actually do to at least nudge those prices towards a sense of fair value," Orr said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Renju Jose; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
05:41pCentral banks prepared to risk higher inflation, RBNZ's Orr
RE
07:58aNEW ZEALAND ECONOMICS : Daiwa Sees House Price Inflation Now Slowing After Febru..
MT
03/01Australia shares rise as strengthened recovery hopes enliven markets
RE
03/01NZ central bank tamps down market talk of quicker end to stimulus
RE
03/01NZ central bank in no hurry to remove stimulus, RBNZ official says
RE
02/25NEW ZEALAND ECONOMICS : Daiwa Notes Government Directs RBNZ to Take Into Account..
MT
02/24New Zealand central bank to consider impact of monetary policy on housing
RE
02/24RBNZ governor says inflation target needs to be met before tightening
RE
02/24NEW ZEALAND ECONOMICS : Mitsubishi UFG Notes The RBNZ Acknowledges Stronger Grow..
MT
02/24CURRENCIES : Recent FX Action
MT
More news
Chart NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar (NZD/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ