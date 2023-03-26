NZ banks resilient against most severe weather events -central bank

SYDNEY, March 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank
said on Monday the capital ratios of the country's banks will
remain resilient during most severe weather events though more
studies were needed to understand how they could potentially
compound with other risks to the financial system.
"As flood risk increases, the financial system is likely to
face simultaneously a broader range of climate-related risks,"
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Deputy Governor Christian
Hawkesby said in a statement.
RBNZ's climate stress test, due out later this year, will
help identify the combination of these risks to the balance
sheets of banks, Hawkesby said.
(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Bill Berkrot)