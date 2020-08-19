NZ central bank says balance sheet will keep expanding

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's balance
sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and
financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior
official said on Thursday.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor
Christian Hawkesby said the implications of COVID-19 were not
yet over as he outlined possible "next steps" with the country's
official cash rate already at a record low 0.25%.
Among possible policy options, the RBNZ is considering
taking the cash rate into negative territory for the first time
ever, a funding for lending programme, foreign assets purchases,
and interest rate swaps, Hawkesby said.
