NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
09-14-22
0.6015 USD   +0.23%
New Zealand Economy Rebounds in 2Q as Covid Lockdowns End

09/14/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
By James Glynn


SYDNEY--New Zealand's economy grew solidly in the second quarter as activity recovered after Covid-19 restrictions were eased and international borders reopened.

The economy grew 1.7% over the quarter, and by 0.4% over the year, Stats NZ said Thursday. Economists had expected quarterly growth of 1.0%.

The economy contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter amid an Omicron variant outbreak, prompting recession fears.

The services industries, which make up about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to the increase in activity, up 2.7% for the quarter.

"The reopening of borders, easing of both domestic and international travel restrictions, and fewer domestic restrictions under the Orange traffic light setting supported growth in industries that had been most affected by the Covid-19 response measures," Stats NZ senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

Still, household spending declined by 3.2% in the second quarter, driven by lower spending on goods such as used motor vehicles and audio-visual equipment, with a similar fall seen in retail trade activity.

Economists said the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will largely ignore the strength of the recovery given that the data are subject to large Covid-related distortions.

The overall solid pace of expansion still supports existing market expectations of further interest rate increases by the RBNZ over coming months to tame inflation.

CPI and wage inflation pressures are elevated, which combined with ongoing fiscal stimulus this fiscal year from the government suggest the RBNZ has little choice but to carry on raising interest rates, economists said.


Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1924ET

