  Homepage
  Currencies
  New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar (NZD/USD)
  News
  5. Summary
       

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
Delayed  -  05:35 2022-11-01 pm EDT
0.5840 USD   +0.27%
05:41pNew Zealand House Prices Falls Have Further to Run, Says RBNZ
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.09% to $0.9874 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.16% to $1.1482 -- Data Talk
DJ
New Zealand House Prices Falls Have Further to Run, Says RBNZ

11/01/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
By James Glynn


SYDNEY--New Zealand house prices are at risk of further sharp declines, the country's central bank said in its latest report card on financial stability.

"New Zealand house prices remain above sustainable levels," the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said Wednesday.

"A continued gradual decline in prices towards more sustainable levels remains desirable for long-term financial stability. However, a sharper or deeper decline remains a plausible outcome, given the strength of the run-up in prices over recent years, and the potential self-reinforcing effects from negative market sentiment," the RBNZ said in its November Financial Stability Review.

Rapidly rising interest rate have seen house prices across New Zealand drop 11% since their peak in November 2021, with notable divergences across regions.

House prices in the capital Wellington, which experienced a relatively large increase in prices in recent years, have declined 18% since their peak, while Auckland prices have fallen by 15%.

Potential buyers' borrowing capacity has been reduced by rising mortgage rates, loan-to-value ratio restrictions, and tougher serviceability assessments, the RBNZ said.

House sales have fallen to levels seen in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, and housing lending growth has slowed considerably in recent months, it added.

"The relative attraction of buying a property compared to renting or investing elsewhere has declined, given the outlook for mortgage rates, the still high level of house prices, tax policy changes and the potential for further price falls," the RBNZ said.


Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1741ET

