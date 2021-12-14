Log in
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
New Zealand central bank expects cash rate to go above neutral rate

12/14/2021 | 03:11pm EST
WELLINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will continue to raise the official cash rate (OCR) and expects that it will eventually go above its neutral rate, Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday.

"It is our expectation that the OCR would eventually need to be raised above its neutral rate, conditional on the economy evolving as expected," Orr told parliament's annual review of the bank.

Orr said monetary conditions are still stimulatory and he expects to further remove monetary stimulus over time.

He said the bank had stopped purchasing assets under its Large Scale Asset Purchasing (LSAP) programme in July and intends to manage LSAP bond holdings down in a way that maintains the smooth functioning of financial markets.

More details on how bond holdings will be reduced will be provided early next year, he said.

RBNZ raised interest rates for the second straight month in November to keep surging consumer prices in check and warned homeowners in the country's red-hot housing market to get ready for more hikes. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
