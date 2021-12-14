New Zealand central bank expects cash rate to go above neutral rate

WELLINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) will continue to raise the official cash rate
(OCR) and expects that it will eventually go above its neutral
rate, Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday.
"It is our expectation that the OCR would eventually need to
be raised above its neutral rate, conditional on the economy
evolving as expected," Orr told parliament's annual review of
the bank.
Orr said monetary conditions are still stimulatory and he
expects to further remove monetary stimulus over time.
He said the bank had stopped purchasing assets under its
Large Scale Asset Purchasing (LSAP) programme in July and
intends to manage LSAP bond holdings down in a way that
maintains the smooth functioning of financial markets.
More details on how bond holdings will be reduced will be
provided early next year, he said.
RBNZ raised interest rates for the second straight month in
November to keep surging consumer prices in check and warned
homeowners in the country's red-hot housing market to get ready
for more hikes.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Cooney)