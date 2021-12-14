Log in
New Zealand central bank governor says his leadership not to blame for staff turnover

12/14/2021 | 04:58pm EST
WELLINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday that the recent departures of senior staff members resulted from operational changes and individual choices rather than issues with his leadership.

The bank's supervision head, Andy Wood, and financial system policy and analysis head Toby Fiennes will leave the central bank, RBNZ said on Tuesday.

Their departures follow those of Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand and Chief Economist Yuong Ha, announced earlier this year.

When asked by a parliamentary panel at the central bank's annual review, Orr, who has headed RBNZ since March 2018, said he was confident his leadership has not led to conflicts that have forced people out.

"I am extremely confident of that view," Orr said.

"We are going through significant growth and operational changes. We are doing this in a very planned and strategic manner and we have been doing it incredibly transparently," Orr said.

"What you have been talking about is outcomes of, in part, individual choices about whether they want to stay or go" he said.

Orr said RBNZ's senior leadership has grown to eight people from six and all the changes were part of "getting fit for the future".

The central bank has been blamed for a housing crisis that has seen prices soar about 30% in just 12 months, driven by low interest rates and cheap access to capital.

When asked if RBNZ had "overcooked" the monetary stimulus over the past 18 months, Orr said: "No. We have got through an incredibly unprecedented economic shock in a very strong position."

But he said there was no need to continue the current level of monetary stimulus.

"Hence we are one of the first central banks in the world to be tightening monetary conditions."

Orr said in his opening statement that RBNZ will continue to raise the official cash rate (OCR) and expects that it will eventually go above its neutral rate of 2%.

The RBNZ raised interest rates for the second straight month in November to keep surging consumer prices in check and said more hikes were coming. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
