New Zealand central bank governor says his leadership not to blame for staff turnover

WELLINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand
(RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr told a parliamentary panel on
Wednesday that the recent departures of senior staff members
resulted from operational changes and individual choices rather
than issues with his leadership.
The bank's supervision head, Andy Wood, and financial system
policy and analysis head Toby Fiennes will leave the central
bank, RBNZ said on Tuesday.
Their departures follow those of Deputy Governor Geoff
Bascand and Chief Economist Yuong Ha, announced earlier this
year.
When asked by a parliamentary panel at the central bank's
annual review, Orr, who has headed RBNZ since March 2018, said
he was confident his leadership has not led to conflicts that
have forced people out.
"I am extremely confident of that view," Orr said.
"We are going through significant growth and operational
changes. We are doing this in a very planned and strategic
manner and we have been doing it incredibly transparently," Orr
said.
"What you have been talking about is outcomes of, in part,
individual choices about whether they want to stay or go" he
said.
Orr said RBNZ's senior leadership has grown to eight people
from six and all the changes were part of "getting fit for the
future".
The central bank has been blamed for a housing crisis that
has seen prices soar about 30% in just 12 months, driven by low
interest rates and cheap access to capital.
When asked if RBNZ had "overcooked" the monetary stimulus
over the past 18 months, Orr said: "No. We have got through an
incredibly unprecedented economic shock in a very strong
position."
But he said there was no need to continue the current level
of monetary stimulus.
"Hence we are one of the first central banks in the world to
be tightening monetary conditions."
Orr said in his opening statement that RBNZ will continue to
raise the official cash rate (OCR) and expects that it will
eventually go above its neutral rate of 2%.
The RBNZ raised interest rates for the second straight month
in November to keep surging consumer prices in check and said
more hikes were coming.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Cooney)