Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar (NZD/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
Delayed  -  12:01 2022-08-17 am EDT
0.6343 USD   +0.02%
08/16New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
RE
08/16NZ central bank hikes rates 50-bp, signals aggressive tightening pace
RE
08/16New Zealand dlr lifted by hawkish RBNZ, Aussie dips on data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession

08/16/2022 | 11:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr is pictured during an interview at the bank in Wellington

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday that while growth would slow he did not expect a recession, adding that the central bank believed it was on top of inflation, which has hit three-decade highs.

"Through our projection period ahead, whilst we do not forecast at all a recession ... we do forecast low GDP growth, below (the) potential growth rate," Orr told a media briefing after the RBNZ hiked interest rates by 50 basis points.

The RBNZ signalled in its policy review it would continue its aggressive tightening, which has seen the cash rate rise by 275 basis points to 3% in less than a year.

"We are adamant that we are in a very strong position to be on top of inflation," Orr added. "As you can see from our projections, we have inflation down back within the target range over the 18-month period, and it's all slowing inflation from here."

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
08/16New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
RE
08/16NZ central bank hikes rates 50-bp, signals aggressive tightening pace
RE
08/16New Zealand dlr lifted by hawkish RBNZ, Aussie dips on data
RE
08/16India rupee seen stronger tracking oil price fall; US yields may cap gains
RE
08/16NZ dlr jumps after rate hike, hawkish stance; Aussie hit by jobs data miss
RE
08/16New zealand dollar last up 0.28% at $0.63605 after rbnz decision…
RE
08/16New zealand dollar rises after rbnz decision…
RE
08/16RBNZ increases cash rate by 50 bps to 3.0%
RE
08/16Major currencies hold steady ahead of Fed minutes, RBNZ
RE
08/16Gold flat as investors await cues from Fed minutes
RE
More news
Chart NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar (NZD/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish