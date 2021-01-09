Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar (NZD/USD)       

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

New Zealand central bank says its data system was breached

01/09/2021 | 09:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Two people walk towards the entrance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in the New Zealand capital city of Wellington

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Sunday that it was responding with urgency to a breach of one of its data systems.

A third-party file-sharing service used by the central bank to share and store some sensitive information was illegally accessed, the bank said in a statement.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the breach had been contained but added it would take time to understand the full implications of this breach.

"The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information," Orr said in a statement.

In August, the operator of New Zealand's stock exchange was hit by cyberattacks. InPhySec, an independent cybersecurity firm tasked with reviewing the cyber attacks, said the volume, sophistication and persistence of the attacks were unprecedented for New Zealand.

In a November 2019 Financial Stability report, the RBNZ warned that the frequency and severity of cybersecurity incidents were on the rise in New Zealand.

In February of last year, the bank said in a report that the expected cost of cyber incidents for the banking and insurance industry was between NZD80 million ($58 million) and NZD140 million per year.

"More extreme events have a low probability but are still plausible," the bank said in that report.

($1 = 1.3808 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon in Wellington and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
2020RBNZ Rebuffs Government Call for Housing to Be Policy Goal -- 2nd Update
DJ
2020NZ central bank says monetary policy not best way to cool housing market
RE
2020NZ central bank to seek views on plans to resume LVR restrictions
RE
2020Australia, NZ dlrs take breather after scaling steep chart barriers
RE
2020Rbnz Says Issues Formal Directions To Pacific International Insurance Followi..
RE
2020Rbnz says issues formal directions to pacific international insurance followi..
RE
2020Westpac expects gradual interest adjustment by RBNZ next year
RE
2020Australian, NZ dollars pause to give thanks for bumper gains
RE
2020NZ cenbank to tighten mortgage lending as prospects for negative rates dim
RE
2020Australia, NZ dlrs lifted by global cheer, rising bond yields
RE
More news
Chart NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar (NZD/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ