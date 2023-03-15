New Zealand's Economy Contracts By More Than Expected in 4Q

By James Glynn

SYDNEY -- New Zealand's economy contracted by more than expected in the fourth quarter, sharply increasing the risk of a recession while signaling that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand may be closer to ending interest rate increases than thought.

GDP fell by 0.6% in the final three months of last year, beating economists' expectations of a far tamer contraction of 0.2%, Stats NZ said Thursday. The weakness in activity follows expansion in the economy of 1.7% in the prior quarter.

The weak data appears set to prompt some reevaluation of the trajectory for interest rates in New Zealand, with the RBNZ recently indicating it has more work to do given that inflation is still too high.

The RBNZ had forecast GDP growth of 0.7% for the fourth quarter.

The contraction in the economy might have been much bigger if Stats NZ had not recently changed how it applies seasonal adjustment.

Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist at Westpac said that under the former seasonal adjustment process, the data would have shown the economy contracted by 1.2% for the quarter.

"While the economy is widely expected to slip into recession as higher interest rates bite, we suspect that the fourth quarter results represent more of an air-pocket in our descent, rather than an earlier and harder than expected landing," Mr. Gordon said.

Some higher-frequency data actually improved a little in the first two months of this year, and the clean-up from Cyclone Gabrielle in February will generate extra activity in the coming months that will add to measured GDP, he added.

"The crucial thing for the RBNZ, though, is that the starting point for the economy is substantially less stretched than they thought. And that matters for how much of a slowdown is needed to bring inflation back under control," Mr. Gordon said.

Nine of 16 industries experienced a decrease in activity in the fourth quarter, with manufacturing the biggest driver of the decrease, down 1.9%, according to the data.

New Zealand's international borders have been reopened to tourists since August last year, but the inflow of overseas visitors, a big source of export income, remains below pre-Covid levels.

Household spending was flat in the quarter as spending on durables, including audio visual equipment and furnishings fell.

Activity in business services, which makes up approximately one-tenth of the economy, was up 3.3% for the quarter, partially offsetting falls in other parts of the economy

