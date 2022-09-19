RBNZ Gov says working with other banks to understand climate change

WELLINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank
governor Adrian Orr said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand was working with more than 110 central banks around the
world to better understand and integrate climate considerations
into their work.
"As the climate continues to change, wellbeing and
prosperity are harmed. To deliver on the Reserve Bank's purpose,
it's important that we understand this context," Orr said in a
speech at a conference on climate change and business.
Orr added that financial stability is best maintained when
all relevant risks are identified, priced, and allocated to
those best able to manage them.
"Climate impacts are here now, and the risks of further
impacts are here to stay. But there is still much within our
control," Orr said.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Edmund Klamann)