WELLINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation rose 5.7% year-on-year in the first quarter.

The country's official statistics agency earlier in the day released figures that showed the consumer price index at 6.7% - lower than economists and the central bank had forecast but still at historically high levels.

Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of keeping inflation within its target range of 1% to 3%. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)