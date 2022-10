Oct 31 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand :

* BANK SOLVENCY STRESS TEST SHOWS RESILIENCE TO A STAGFLATION SCENARIO

* ALTHOUGH BANKS’ CAPITAL BUFFERS WOULD BE REDUCED IN STAGFLATION SCENARIO, THEY WOULD STILL REMAIN WELL ABOVE OUR REGULATORY MINIMUM

* THIS YEAR'S STRESS TESTING PROGRAMME INCLUDED LIQUIDITY STRESS TEST, TEST ASSESSING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO FLOODING RISK