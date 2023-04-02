RBNZ releases new debt-to-income framework to curb risks

SYDNEY, April 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) announced on Monday the framework for a new
macroprudential tool that would give it the ability to restrict
how much banks can lend based on home buyers' debt-to-income
ratios.
"DTI restrictions on residential mortgage lending, when
implemented, set limits on the amount of debt borrowers can take
on relative to their income," Director of Prudential Policy Kate
Le Quesne said in a statement.
"This supports financial stability by limiting higher-risk
mortgage lending, thus reducing the likelihood of a future
housing-related financial crisis."
The publication of the framework does not immediately
activate the restrictions and banks will be given 12 months to
prepare their systems for possible implementation of the DTI
restriction.
The statement said the earliest these tools could be
implemented would likely be March 2024.
New Zealand's central bank, which must consider the impact
of monetary policy on housing, has a number of macroprudential
tools including loan-to-value ratios that it can implement to
try to take the heat out of the housing market.
House prices in New Zealand have fallen more than 15% since
their peak in November 2021, in part because the central bank
has aggressively hiked the official cash rate. Economists expect
prices to fall further.
The central bank said late last year that only a small
number of buyers were in negative equity but that this number
will grow if prices continue to fall.
(Reporting by Lewis Jackson and Lucy Craymer; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Jacqueline Wong)