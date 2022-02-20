RBNZ to raise rates for third straight meeting to tame unruly inflation

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl%3A%2F%2Fapps.cp.%2FApps%2Fcb-polls%3FRIC%3DNZINTR%253DECI
BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank
will raise rates for the third meeting in a row on Wednesday,
bringing borrowing costs back to their pre-pandemic level to
tame unruly inflation and a scorching-hot housing market, a
Reuters poll found.
Faced with global supply-chain issues and an increasingly
tight labour market, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is
struggling to contain inflationary pressures that it and other
central banks had thought was transitory.
With inflation hitting a three-decade high of 5.9% last
quarter, financial markets have priced in more hikes this year
which economists in the latest poll have mostly matched with
their forecasts.
While debate is heating up whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
would begin with a 25 or 50 basis point hike at its meeting next
month, economists in a Feb. 14-18 Reuters poll were more
convinced the RBNZ would take a more gradual approach.
All but one of 20 economists expected the RBNZ to raise the
official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to
1.00% at its Feb. 23 policy meeting. The one dissenter expected
a 50 basis point hike.
That 1.00% was its level in February 2020, just before the
COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
"If you look at the real interest rate they are deeply
negative, meaning monetary policy is way too accommodative over
the current economic situation," said Tuuli McCully, head of
Asia-Pacific economics at Scotiabank.
"Inflation is the key and another thing is the tight labour
market ... it's all about front-loading hikes now when the
economy is running quite hot," McCully added.
LEAST AFFORDABLE
The RBNZ hiked rates at its last two meetings and signaled
further tightening as it looks to keep inflation near its target
1-3% range and cool one of the least affordable housing markets
in the world.
Yet seasonally adjusted nationwide median house prices were
up 20.3% year-on-year in January from December, according to
REINZ data.
The economy was expected to grow 3.5% this year and 2.7% in
2023, a Reuters poll showed last month. To revive tourism,
authorities announced early this month a phased reopening of its
borders that have been largely closed for two years.
Medians predicted the OCR reaching 2.25% by the end of this
year and 2.50% by end-2023, still below what it was in 2014
after the RBNZ last delivered four consecutive quarter-point
rate hikes.
But one analyst said the RBNZ needs to speed up.
"In 2019, the RBNZ felt it necessary, in the face of slowing
growth and inflation, to cut the OCR by 50 basis points," said
Brad Olsen, principal economist at Infometrics. "We would argue
the highest inflation in three decades and record low
unemployment warrants exactly the same strong reaction on the
upside.
"Without strong action ... there is a risk higher inflation
becomes more persistent, forcing the Bank to make even greater
increases, faster, as they fall behind."
(Reporting by Vivek Mishra and Shaloo Shrivastava; Additional
reporting and polling by Devayani Sathyan and Tushar Goenka;
Editing by David Holmes)