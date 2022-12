Dec 5 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

* RESERVE BANK HAS DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE NEW MORTGAGE BOND STANDARDS THROUGH RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE OBLIGATIONS

* SINCE EXTERNAL CONSULTATION, RBNZ MADE ENHANCEMENTS TO EXISTING MORTGAGE BOND COLLATERAL STANDARDS VIA CHANGES TO REPO-ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

* WILL CONTINUE TO SEEK ENHANCEMENTS TO CURRENT GENERATION OF RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES TO ENSURE IT REMAINS FIT-FOR-PURPOSE