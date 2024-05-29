By James Glynn

SYDNEY--New Zealand businesses reported falling price pressures and reduced wage demands in May, potentially opening the door for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to lower interest rates earlier than expected.

The May ANZ business outlook survey showed firms feeling the strain of soaring interest rates and elevated inflation amid weaker activity readings, particularly in the services sector.

"It's all part of the RBNZ's plan. We're optimistic that they'll be able to cut the official cash rate earlier than they expect as slowing domestic demand continues to weigh on inflation pressures," said Sharon Zollner, New Zealand chief economist at ANZ.

Last week, the RBNZ signaled that interest rates might need to remain restrictive for longer than expected due to stubborn inflation, delivering a hawkish shock to money markets.

The central bank left its official cash rate unchanged at 5.50%, but nudged higher its expected track for the OCR, saying it remains concerned about domestic inflation pressures and capacity constraints within the economy.

The construction sector continued to report the largest fall in activity compared to a year earlier. But all sectors except agriculture were also in the red, Zollner said.

There was a fresh low recorded in the net proportion of firms intending to raise their prices in the next three months, the data showed. Still, the proportion of firms expecting higher input costs remained stubbornly high.

"There's still a long way to go, but any step in the right direction is welcome," Zollner said.

Estimates of where selling prices will be in three months' time were flat or fell for every sector, according to the data.

Wage increases versus a year earlier fell from 4.0% in April to 3.4% in May, and were weakest for retail, according to the survey. Expectations for wages over the next 12 months fell from 3.0% to 2.8%.

"This data matters given the RBNZ's recent pointed comments about firms' wage and price-setting decisions," Zollner said.



