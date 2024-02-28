By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate at 5.50% at a policy meeting on Wednesday and signaled that policy settings will need to remain tight for some time yet.

"The OCR needs to remain at a restrictive level for a sustained period of time" to ensure that inflation returns to the desired 1% to 3% target band, the RBNZ's policy committee said in a statement.

The on-hold decision comes despite the fact that financial markets had been pricing in a strong chance that the RBNZ would hike further, ignoring the consensus among major central banks that interest-rate cuts are likely on the agenda this year.

"Risks to the inflation outlook have become more balanced. However, headline inflation remains above the 1% to 3% target band, limiting the committee's ability to tolerate upside inflation surprises," it added.

The central bank said it continues to keep an eye on the impacts of surging population growth, especially in the areas of consumer spending and rising rents.

"The tone wasn't as hawkish as it could have been, with the risks now noted as more balanced as opposed to the upward skew noted in November," said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB.

The central bank has revised its near-term forecast for the cash rate's trajectory down to 5.60% from 5.69%, but little has changed over the longer term, ASB said. The track still implies some chance of a rate hike over the remainder of 2024, and is consistent with cuts from around mid-2025.

Inflation is still forecast to return to within the 1%-3% target band by September 2024 and to the 2% mid-point by the end of December 2025.

The outlook for the Chinese economy also remains particularly weak relative to recent historical norms, while geopolitics remain a risk for inflation, the RBNZ added.

"The recent rise in global shipping costs is one manifestation of these risks. The committee remains alert to these relative cost pressures and will act to limit spillovers into general inflation if necessary," it added.

The decision to keep rates on hold also follows data showing that inflationary expectations have eased.

Expectations for inflation one year ahead dropped to 3.22% in the first quarter from 3.60% in the previous quarter. Similarly, the closely watched two-years ahead measure declined to 2.50% from 2.76% the previous quarter.

Those were the lowest readings since 2021 and follow a drop-off in actual inflation over the past few months.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

