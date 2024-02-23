As Trading Frenzies Grip Penny Stocks, Criticism of Nasdaq Grows

Bit Brother, a tiny Chinese cryptocurrency company, reached nearly 30% of U.S. stock-market volume late last year.

German Business Sentiment Brightens Slightly

Germany business sentiment improved a little in February, as expectations for the economy recovered somewhat, signaling that some of the weaknesses plaguing the economy could be fading.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Ticks Down on Weaker View of Economy

U.K. consumers are a little less upbeat in February, with concerns over the state of the economy growing ahead of a likely election this year, a monthly survey published Friday said.

"What's the Rush?" to Cut Interest Rates, Asks Fed Gov. Waller

Higher-than-expected January inflation and a strong economy mean the Fed should wait to lower interest rates, Waller said.

Fed's Cook wants 'greater confidence' inflation is slowing before backing interest-rate cuts

Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook said inflation has slowed faster than expected, but central bank officials need "greater confidence" that price pressures are returning to low pre-pandemic norms before cutting interest rates.

Fed's Harker: Don't look for any interest-rate cuts 'right now and right away'

The Federal Reserve is getting close to cutting interest rates but a move in the near-term is unlikely, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday.

Fed's Jefferson says he expects rate cuts 'later this year'

The No. 2 official at the Federal Reserve said Thursday that he thinks the central bank can begin to cut interest rates in 2024.

Wall Street is bracing for more strong U.S. economic and inflation data next week

Another round of robust U.S. data is set to arrive next week, raising questions in the financial market about whether the economy can continue to avoid buckling under the weight of the highest interest rates in over two decades.

China's Real-Estate Crisis Just Got Worse

A prolonged fall in home prices shows the huge task facing policymakers, who have so far proved unable to turn the market around.

Glynn's Take: RBNZ Set to Send Cautionary Warning to Global Peers

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand could upset the consensus that interest-rate cycles have peaked globally and cuts aren't far away.

