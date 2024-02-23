Nvidia Shares Electrify Markets Around the Globe

The S&P 500, Stoxx Europe 600 and Nikkei all notched new highs.

China's New Home Prices Fell at Faster Pace in January

New home prices in China's major cities fell at a faster pace at the start of 2024, underscoring the challenges Beijing faces to reverse a protracted property slump.

"What's the Rush?" to Cut Interest Rates, Asks Fed Gov. Waller

Higher-than-expected January inflation and a strong economy mean the Fed should wait to lower interest rates, Waller said.

Fed's Cook wants 'greater confidence' inflation is slowing before backing interest-rate cuts

Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook said inflation has slowed faster than expected, but central bank officials need "greater confidence" that price pressures are returning to low pre-pandemic norms before cutting interest rates.

Fed's Harker: Don't look for any interest-rate cuts 'right now and right away'

The Federal Reserve is getting close to cutting interest rates but a move in the near-term is unlikely, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday.

Fed's Jefferson says he expects rate cuts 'later this year'

The No. 2 official at the Federal Reserve said Thursday that he thinks the central bank can begin to cut interest rates in 2024.

Glynn's Take: RBNZ Set to Send Cautionary Warning to Global Peers

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand could upset the consensus that interest-rate cycles have peaked globally and cuts aren't far away.

Wall Street is bracing for more strong U.S. economic and inflation data next week

Another round of robust U.S. data is set to arrive next week, raising questions in the financial market about whether the economy can continue to avoid buckling under the weight of the highest interest rates in over two decades.

Nvidia makes Wall Street history as stock surge adds $277 billion in market cap

Nvidia's stock popped 16% Thursday to spur the biggest one-day gain in market capitalization by any U.S. company.

Bank of Mexico Leans Cautiously Toward Rate Cuts, Minutes Suggest

The Bank of Mexico appeared to be moving closer to a monetary easing cycle at its meeting earlier this month, one that would be gradual and cautious given continuing inflation risks, minutes of the meeting showed Thursday.

