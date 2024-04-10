By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate steady at a policy meeting on Wednesday, but signaled that the rate will need to remain restrictive for some time yet given that inflation remains elevated.

The OCR was held at 5.5%, which was widely expected by economists.

"While some near-term price pressures remain, the Monetary Policy Committee is confident that maintaining the OCR at a restrictive level for a sustained period will return consumer price inflation to within the 1% to 3% target range this calendar year," the central bank said.

Globally, while there are differences across regions, economic growth remains below trend and is expected to remain subdued. However, most major central banks are cautious about easing monetary policy given the ongoing risk of persistent inflation, the RBNZ said.

The decision to keep interest rates on hold comes despite the fact that the farm-rich economy remains in an extended recession amid mounting evidence that elevated interest rates are causing growing financial stress.

