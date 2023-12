Dec 14 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand

* RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND - CITIBANK NZ ISSUED FORMAL WARNING UNDER AML CFT ACT

* FOUND CITIBANK NZ FAILED TO PROVIDE ORIGINATOR INFORMATION, OBTAINED IN CAPACITY AS INTERMEDIARY INSTITUTION IN INTERNATIONAL WIRE TRANSFERS

* TRANSACTIONS TOOK PLACE BETWEEN JANUARY 2017 AND JULY 2020, AND BETWEEN NOVEMBER 2021 AND APRIL 2022

* FAILURES STEMMED FROM CITIBANK NZ’S CONTROL DEFICIENCIES, FAILURE TO ADEQUATELY APPLY, TEST CONTROL MEASURES RELATING TO AUTOMATED PAYMENT RULES

* RBNZ NOTES THAT THE FAILURES WERE NOT A DELIBERATE ATTEMPT TO EVADE THE OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE ACT AND RELATED TO COMPLEX LEGAL OBLIGATIONS

* NOTES CITIBANK'S FAILURES HAVE IMPLICATIONS ON BENEFICIARY BANKS OF AFFECTED TRANSFERS FROM PTR COMPLIANCE PERSPECTIVE