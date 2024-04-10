By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate steady at a policy meeting on Wednesday, but signaled that the rate will need to remain restrictive for some time yet given that inflation remains high.

The OCR was held at 5.5%, which was widely expected by economists.

"While some near-term price pressures remain, the Monetary Policy Committee is confident that maintaining the OCR at a restrictive level for a sustained period will return consumer price inflation to within the 1% to 3% target range this calendar year," the central bank said.

Globally, while there are differences across regions, economic growth remains below trend and is expected to stay subdued. However, most major central banks are cautious about easing monetary policy given the continued risk of persistent inflation, the RBNZ said.

"The RBNZ didn't drop any hints as to when it might pivot to looser policy at its meeting today, but we still think that it will start cutting rates by August," said Abhijit Surya, economist at Capital Economics.

The decision to keep interest rates on hold comes despite the fact that the farm-rich economy remains in an extended recession amid mounting evidence that elevated interest rates are causing growing financial stress.

The RBNZ didn't read too much into the mild contraction in real GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024, given that the outturn was close to expectations, Surya added.

Still, it remains cautious about the growth outlook, highlighting a renewed decline in business confidence and firms' expectations for activity and investment, he said.

Most inflation measures are generally trending lower, but they remain too high, and the pace of decline in price pressures is quite slow too, said Kelvin Davidson, CoreLogic NZ Chief Property Economist.

All eyes will now turn to the release of first-quarter consumer price inflation data due next week.

