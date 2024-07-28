TRIPOLI, July 28 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Sunday denied holding negotiations to supply crude oil to a refinery in Nigeria.

A senior executive with Nigeria's Dangote refinery told Reuters last week that it was in talks with Libya to secure crude for the 650,000 barrels per day plant.

"The National Oil Corporation denies that it is negotiating or engaging in any talks regarding the supply of crude oil to an oil refinery in Nigeria," NOC said in a statement on social media platform X.

NOC added that it is committed to its contracts with its international partners and "adheres to the legal mechanism for selling Libyan crude oil and does not work with the spot sale mechanism".

Libya's national crude oil output is 1.28 million barrels per day, according to NOC. (Writing by Ahmed Elumami, Editing by Giles Elgood)